Red Bull have enjoyed huge success since the start of 2022, having aced a major overhaul to F1’s aerodynamic regulations that saw a return to ground-effect cars.

After claiming both world championships last season, Red Bull have made another incredible start to 2023, winning all six grands prix so far.

To fix the issue of one-team domination, Verstappen reckons F1 needs more stable regulations to achieve natural convergence.

“The dominance, we’ve always seen this in F1, it’s nothing new,” Verstappen said.

“I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something that we need to look at.

“You have the odd year or two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team.

“But overall, when you look back at the 80s, 90s, the 200s, the early 2010s and all the way until 2020, it’s been pure dominance of a certain team.”

Verstappen also believes it is unlikely that Red Bull will win all 22 races during the 2023 season.

“How it looks like at the moment, I think we can [win every race],” he said.

“But that’s very unlikely to happen. There are always things that go wrong, you have retirements or whatever.

“We will always get to tracks where it doesn’t work out exactly or whatever, bad luck in qualifying, you make your own mistakes.”

Mercedes’ George Russell echoed Verstappen’s comments.

“On pure pace, they have the potential,” Russell said. “But certain things can happen.

“I’d like to think that we can fight at some point, and take advantage down the order. But it’s challenging.

“I agree with Max - there has always been dominance in F1. I don’t know how we get to a place where multiple drivers and teams are fighting for the championship.

“That would be the best for the sport and for all of us. The fans would love it. But you can’t always get what you dream of.”