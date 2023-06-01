Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko appeared to tease the prospect of F1 2023’s most dominant car being upgraded in Barcelona this weekend.

Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work? Video of Did Mercedes&#039; Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?

“We are going to try something new in Barcelona,” Marko was quoted as telling oe24.

But reigning world champion Verstappen has denied that is the case, suggesting that Marko “got a bit excited.”

Asked about the prospect of updates being introduced to the RB19, Verstappen replied: “I think Helmut got a bit excited!

“I don’t know. We will just do our normal programme. Nothing crazy.”

Verstappen extended his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 39 points with victory at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

It marked the Dutchman’s fourth win in six races this year and puts him well on course to claim a third consecutive world title.

Verstappen is hopeful that Red Bull can continue their 100 percent winning streak in Barcelona, the venue of his very first F1 victory back in 2016.

Asked if the circuit will suit the car, Verstappen said: “It should do.

“We still need to find a good balance. As long as we have a good balance in the car we can have a good weekend.”

Verstappen, who has cast doubts over his long-term F1 future, was also asked about his long-term targets.

“I just want to keep doing what I am doing,” the 25-year-old responded. “But I need a good car for that.

“I don’t know long that will last, hopefully for a while. I want to improve every year, sometimes that works out better than others. My goal was to win a championship.

“Now it’s to enjoy the moment, to win as many races as I can. But I’ve never been someone who wants to break records. And hopefully I will work with [my current team] for a long while, as well."