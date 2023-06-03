The Mercedes duo came to blows at close to 200mph on the main straight in the second part of a dramatic qualifying session.

Russell moved over on Hamilton, who was looking to pass his teammate after getting a huge tow, leading to contact which damaged the seven-time world champion’s front wing.

Hamilton was able to progress into Q3 and eventually qualified fifth, while Russell, who apologised for the incident over team radio, was eliminated in 12th.

“Lewis decided to go for it and overtake and George didn’t see him at all. So it’s kind of just unfortunate,” Rosberg told Sky.

"But I think there will be some serious discussions nevertheless.”

Rosberg added: “George apologised, which I think is right, but I think Lewis also needs to apologise because if Lewis goes through, George's lap is done.

"Lewis would be right in front and George would be stuck behind him and his lap will be ruined. It was his last try to get into Q3, so also Lewis needs to apologise later on.”

Russell is under investigation for the incident with both drivers set to see the stewards.