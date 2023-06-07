How Schumacher fared on Mercedes bow and return to F1 action

Schumacher logged 152 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya as he made his on-track debut for Mercedes on the second day of Pirelli’s latest in-season tyre test.

It came just over 10 years since his father, seven-time world champion Michael, last tested with the team.

Schumacher’s fastest lap was 2.336 seconds slower than the 1m16.638s benchmark set by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

"It was great! I learned a lot and it was a lot of fun," Schumacher said after getting his first taste of the W14.

“It was a very productive day; we got through everything we wanted to and ran every test tyre on the plan.

“It was also good to have that first experience of the tyres without any blankets.

“Obviously having not driven in a while, I felt it physically, but it was good to be back in the driving seat.”

The 24-year-old German joined Mercedes in a reserve driver role over the winter after losing his race seat with Haas at the end of 2022.

“This experience will definitely benefit me in my role,” Schumacher said.

“I have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on. I also have a better understanding of all the procedures and how the team works trackside.

“That would be a key factor in case I ever have to jump in and race.”

Schumacher, who is determined to secure a full-time return to F1, received glowing praise from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the part he played in Mercedes’ turn around at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Russell attributed Schumacher’s late-night simulator session for helping Mercedes to unlock a set-up direction that ultimately culminated in the team’s first double podium of the year.

Schumacher noted how Mercedes’ simulator is the “closest experience I’ve had between a simulator and real life”.

"There is obviously a difference between the simulator and driving in the real world,” he acknowledged.

“There will always be a difference as the technology is not at a point where you can compare it 100%.

“However, it is the closest experience I've had between a simulator and real life.

“The simulator has prepared me, and the team has made a great effort of correlating it.

“That helped me to know what to expect when driving it. It's clear why this team is an eight-time world champion."