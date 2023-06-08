McLaren announced the signing that senior engineer Marshall will join the team at the start of 2024, bolstering their technical department.

It was seen as a big coup for McLaren, who are eyeing 2025 as the season they return to glory as that’s when their new windtunnel and facilities come online.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

Given that there was no animosity surrounding Marshall’s departure, there were some suggestions that this was due to an agreement between McLaren and Red Bull over a engine deal for 2026.

Red Bull are building their own power unit for the new regulations in 2026, with Ford as a key partner in that.

McLaren are currently powered by Mercedes, with Stella revealing they are in “advanced negotiations” with them.

"I can confirm there is no link," Stella said.

"We had conversations with Red Bull a few months ago as part of the due diligence in exploring what's available in the market in terms of power unit for 2026.

"But at the moment, we are quite advanced in our negotiations with HPP, so there's no conversation ongoing with Red Bull."