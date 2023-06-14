Red Bull have dominated the opening part of F1 2023, winning all seven of the opening races.

Verstappen has often enjoyed a 20 plus second margin over his nearest competitor, making it as dominant as some of the best Mercedes cars from the hybrid era.

The Dutchman now has a 53-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez heading into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Clarkson explained why he thinks there’s still more to come from the RB19.

“I think for as long as he’s winning, he’ll deal with this, but when Red Bull are so far ahead and he’s being beaten by Checo, I think he struggles with that,” he said.

“But he would relish Lewis Hamilton giving him a fight.

“I think he has so much spare capacity in that car and I actually think we still haven’t seen what that Red Bull can really do this year.

“Him being able to identity Helmut Marko’s ringtone during practice shows he’s not on the edge. There’s definitely more performance in that car.”

No team in F1 history has ever won every race in a single season.

McLaren got close in 1988, winning 15 of the 16 races that year.

Mercedes won all but two races in 2016.

“I know it’s only a practice session but I think it’s frightening to think what they can still achieve. Can they still win every race this year?,” he added.

“The pack is closing up, undoubtedly. I think Fernando Alonso was 35 seconds behind at the opening race in Bahrain, so the gap is getting smaller. But is it going to close enough before the end of the season?

“It’s going to get closer, undoubtedly, but the dominance of Red Bull - let’s celebrate it.

“It’s Tiger Woods in his pomp, it’s Man City doing their thing now. Celebrate it for what it is. It is sporting excellence and I’m loving it.”