In a push to improve their performance amid a difficult start to the season, Williams are set to introduce a raft of updates to their FW45 this weekend in Montreal.

The Grove-based outfit currently occupy last place in the 2023 constructors’ championship and have scored just one point so far, courtesy of Albon’s 10th-place finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Williams’ decision to run the updates on Albon’s car only mirrors the split-strategy approach they took last season when the British-born Thai was first to try out their new package.

“The track in Montreal should play slightly more to the strengths of the FW45 than Monaco and Barcelona did,” said Williams’ Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson.

“We expect to be more competitive, but we will take our time on Friday to understand if the new package is delivering as expected.

“Alongside the work to understand the upgrades, we will look at the usual tyre work on Friday as well as understanding how the track surface has weathered in the last 12 months.

“Overtaking is easier in Montreal than it was at the last two races, which may open up some additional strategy options during the Grand Prix, if the tyre degradation can be managed.”

Rookie teammate Logan Sargeant will continue to use the older-specification Williams FW45.

“This is Logan’s first visit to Montreal, and it is a circuit that is more technical than is initially apparent,” Robson said. “His preparation in the simulator will be key to getting him up to speed and from there he will quickly understand the nuances of the track.

“Tyre and brake management whilst negotiating the walls and the kerbs is tricky, but there is some time on the straights to take a breath before the next sequence starts.”