Perez has failed to make Q3 in the last two races.

In Monaco, he crashed out at Sainte Devote in Q1, while a lack of pace put him out in Q2 in Barcelona.

It means Perez sits 53 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship after seven races.

Perez, who has scored just one podium in Montreal during his F1 career, says he “knows what he has to do” this weekend.

“I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend,” Perez said.

“I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations.

“I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a team we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best.

“Getting through moments like this, it’s more important than ever to work as a team and we will all support each other to push for the win in Canada.

“I have a fantastic car and it’s always exciting to get behind the wheel, I must be massively consistent in Montreal and have a complete weekend.”

Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the first time last year ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Looking ahead to the weekend, he said: “It’s always nice to go back to Montreal, it’s a great city and the fans are great there.

“The track is very unique because you actually get to ride some old school kerbs and the scenery is pretty cool too. The car setup has to be a carful balance between straight line speed and being able to run on the kerbs well, we have to find a good trade off.

“Of course, last year's win is still in my mind so hopefully we can do something similar this weekend.”