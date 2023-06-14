Carlos Sainz plays key role in Lewis Hamilton and Shakira saga?

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about Hamilton potentially dating Colombian singer, Shakira.

The pair were pictured having dinner together following the Spanish Grand Prix.

They also reportedly had dinner in Miami, the race before Spain.

It seems that the Hamilton-Shakira saga has taken another twist.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Sainz set Hamilton up with Shakira, with the Spaniard friends with both parties.

Spanish sports journalist Pip Estrada has put forward the theory that Sainz was involved in getting the ball rolling between Hamilton and Shakira.

“It is because of friends in common," Estrada said as quoted by Marca. “She knows that Hamilton likes her music and, all of a sudden, she gets the bug to know about Formula 1 and that's how they got together.

“There is a key thing in this relationship,” he added. “Carlos Sainz knows Shakira and Carlos Sainz has a very good relationship with Hamilton. That's where they've come together. That's where this relationship is born, with Carlos Sainz.”

Let’s see if anything happens in Canada this weekend…