PETA is a non-profit organisation voicing their views against the cruel treatment of animals.

They are strongly against the Iditarod dog race which takes place in Alaska that runs nearly 1000 miles.

It’s an annual dog race that sees them compete in sub-zero temperatures, explaining why PETA is against them.

According to PETA, over 150 dogs died due to the event, although the time-span wasn’t disclosed.

GCI sponsors the famous dog race - the company is linked to F1’s owners, Liberty Media.

Earlier this year, PETA sent a letter and a ‘dead dog’ to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to push for Liberty Media to cut ties.

PETA have continued their protest by interrupting Hamilton’s interview at the Forbes Summit.

The seven-time world champion is a dog lover himself, often pictured alongside his beloved Roscoe.

Hamilton’s worldwide presence, combined with his stance on topical issues, is why PETA targeted him.

The incident can be seen on the video below:

PETA supporters joined Lewis Hamilton's panel at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit & urged him to denounce F1's association with Iditarod, a dog-sled race in which over 150 dogs have died. Hamilton, a vegan athlete & dedicated dog dad, responded positively to their heartfelt appeal. pic.twitter.com/HroU7XVVmA — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 13, 2023

“Formula 1 athletes choose to compete, but no dog chooses to run four marathons a day for up to two weeks through snow, ice, and harsh winds, the ‘reward’ for many being death,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “Lewis Hamilton can be a powerful advocate for these dogs, who desperately need his voice, and PETA is urging him to demand an end to GCI’s harmful sponsorship.”