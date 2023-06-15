Perez now trails Max Verstappen by 53 points in the drivers’ championship heading into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mexican has struggled in the last two events, crashing out in qualifying in Monaco.

In Spain, he was knocked out in Q2 as he struggled with the damp conditions before recovering to finish fourth.

Perez was asked about Horner’s comments on Thursday in the FIA press conference.

“No I don’t think so,” he said when asked if the pressure was off now. “We always have to deliver to our maximum. We just have to make sure we deliver.

“We have a great car and we should be having a lot of podiums, wins and so on from now until the end of the year.

“We can see that the competition is getting closer and closer all the time but we will try our best.”

Despite Perez’s poor run of form recently, it was a strong start to the year, winning two of the opening three races.

“I want to start, go again basically. Monaco was all down to me - I had a really bad mistake,” he added. “Then in Barcelona, the qualifying again was tricky with the damp conditions. We didn’t manage to have a good quali and we paid the price on Sunday. I am looking forward to get back on the form in the early season.

“It was difficult in Barcelona. It’s the only time that I have difficulties with the car. I struggled in the weekend so it was tricky in Barcelona.

“Other than that, in Monaco we had the pace to really have a very good weekend. I did a mistake. I was caught out by the tailwind, by the car ahead and so on. No I think it’s the first time we had difficulties was in Barcelona.”