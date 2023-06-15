Hamilton is expected to extend his stay with Mercedes by signing a new contract imminently.

Even though the seven-time world champion hasn’t tasted victory in F1 in over 18 months, Hamilton remains as hungry as ever to succeed.

Hamilton will likely remain with the team that he’s enjoyed so much success with, winning six of his seven world titles with Mercedes.

He reportedly had a bumper £40 million offer from Ferrari to join them for 2024, but Hamilton was always quick to play down a move to Italy.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Russell gave his thoughts on Hamilton potentially signing a new deal.

“You’ve only got to look at his skin – he looks like a 25-year-old! I think I’ve got a few more wrinkles than he has,” Russell said.

“I think there’s many years left in Lewis and I guess he’s at a stage now in his career that as long as he keeps on enjoying racing and he sees a chance to win, then why wouldn’t you continue? We both believe in this team.

“He’s still performing at a really strong level and we’re pushing one another. And it’s an exciting time for the sport, so he’ll be here for years to come.”

Mercedes enjoyed their best weekend of F1 2023 last time out in Barcelona, finishing second and third.

Despite their improved form, Russell is unsure Mercedes will be able to maintain it given how different the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is.

“It’s a really different circuit,” he added. “Barcelona, with the new changes, is all medium/high-speed corners. In Montreal, it’s all slow-speed corners. Barcelona has a very smooth Tarmac. Here, it’s very bumpy, we’re hitting all the kerbs, it’s a street track.

“And finally, in Barcelona we had the three hardest tyres and, here we have the three softest tyres. So there’s no guarantees that we’re going to be competitive – or as competitive as we were in Barcelona. At best, I expect it to be quite close with us, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

“But the spirits are good, we feel like we’re in a good place, things are going in the right direction. And mixed conditions, so no reason why we can’t have a good weekend.”