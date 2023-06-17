McLaren 'fundamentally redesigned entire car’ with upcoming F1 upgrades

McLaren will introduce their second significant upgrade of 2023 when F1 returns to Europe in two weeks.

The Woking outfit will roll out their next upgrade over the three races before the summer break in Austria, Britain and Hungary.

The upgrade is so substantial that many have labelled it as a B-spec car.

Speaking on Friday in Canada, team principal Stella was asked about the upgrade package and when it will arrive at the track.

“Relatively soon at the start of the season, we realised that the car needed a fundamental redesign,” Stella said.

“That’s why the upgrades will be spread over the course of a few races.

“It will be noticeable. We had to redesign even some parts under the bodywork. That’s also why it took some time to be in condition to deliver these upgrades.

“I would say it’s pretty much the entire car.”

Looking at this weekend in Canada, Stella expects McLaren to struggle if it doesn’t rain.

“In terms of upgrades here, we only have a rear wing, which is the version that is most suitable for the level of drag that you adopt at this track,” he added.

“Most of the upgrades we will see over the course of the following events. We definitely prefer the characteristics of Barcelona because the car is strong in high-speed corners.

“Here we have no high-speed corners and quite a lot of low speed traction. It could be a bit of a struggle. We would certainly welcome some [wet] weather!”