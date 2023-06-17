Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton, whose current deal expires at the end of this year, said progress on a contract extension has been made following the latest round of talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff had suggested that the seven-time world champion’s future could be resolved before this weekend’s race in Montreal, but no announcement has come.

Ex-F1 driver turned pundit Brundle believes both parties will “have some cards to play” amid the ongoing negotiations.

“It’ll be the detail,” he said during Sky F1’s coverage. “I kind of feel its none of my business his contract in some respects, But of course, we ask the questions.

“Lewis transcends this sport in many ways and I'm sure there will be elements in his contract that reflect that in other things that he does, extracurricular to driving the car as it were.

“Act in haste, repent at leisure. What’s the point? The current contract’s still in play and I’m sure they are just working through the detail.

“Mercedes have some cards to play, one of them will be George Russell. Lewis will have some cards to pay, one of them will be an underperforming car and things he wants to do.

“I’m sure they are putting in place all sorts of milestones if you like for the future.”

A report by The Daily Mail claims Hamilton has demanded a staggering five-year deal worth £250m to re-sign with Mercedes.

Brundle expects Hamilton to commit to F1 for the long-term.

“I can easily see another two to three years,” he said.

"He's easily strong enough, fit enough, mentally still fit enough, he's really got a spring in his step at the moment and enjoying his F1. It seems clear to me watching him in the press conferences and around the car.

"The current drivers have been in such good shape for a long time that they don't tend to get broken legs or bumps on the head these days either thank goodness."

He added: “It doesn't really matter with the contract because if your driver says 'do you know what, I've had enough' nobody will force you to get into the car.

"But I always say you don't lose the speed, you lose the need and Lewis has not lost the need to be a Formula 1 driver."