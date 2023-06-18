Hamilton was able to jump Alonso off the line as he moved his Mercedes into second place before the first corner after making a lightning-fast start to Sunday’s race in Montreal.

However, Alonso would go on to have the last laugh as he later re-claimed second place from his former title nemesis, who had to settle with third place.

During a hilarious exchange in the post-race TV pen, Hamilton joked: “His reactions are a little slow… It’s an age thing”

Alonso laughed, before retorting: “Austria, two weeks time…”

Speaking later in the FIA press conference, Alonso admitted he had no answer for his slower getaway.

“I still don’t know what happened at the start,” he said.

Asked how his launch felt from inside the cockpit, Alonso replied: “Slow. Slow.”

“My reaction is still very good,” he continued. “I need to check [what happened].

“I don’t know if the guys on the other side of the grid started good. Maybe it was just the wrong side of the grid.”