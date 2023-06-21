Russell confident Mercedes are “definitely on the right path” 

Lewis Hamilton claimed his second consecutive podium finish in Mercedes’ upgraded W14 behind Max Verstappen’s dominant Red Bull and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Things didn’t go to plan for Russell, who was running fourth on the road behind his teammate before he hit the wall and was later forced into retirement.

Nevertheless, Russell says Mercedes’ competitive pace at two different types of circuits in Barcelona and Montreal “bodes well” for the team’s prospects going forward.

“I think going from Barcelona to here, two quite contrasting circuits, bodes well for the future,” Russell said.

“Of course, as a team, we’re looking for more than just second best. We need to close that gap to Red Bull, but [our pace here] definitely shows we’re on the right path.”

Encouraged by the step forward that has come from the major update that was first introduced at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes is pressing on with an aggressive development push in their bid to close the gap to Red Bull.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed plans for the German manufacturer to bring a “larger” upgrade to next month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"We're bringing a larger one to Silverstone, then we should have another one before shutdown,” Wolff explained.

“It's just that the learnings have accelerated a lot since we changed some of them conception architecture, and there should be decent steps coming in the next four races.

"For us we didn't expect to perform here in Canada because how the car DNA is at the moment is more for the high-speed corners, so it's encouraging not be not so far away, but one must not forget that Max is cruising in the front.

"Maybe cruising is the wrong word. Max is still having an easier time in the front, not cruising, but still I think there is margin, so there's quite a gap to catch up."