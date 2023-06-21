Neymar Spanish GP incident could prompt F1 grid access clampdown

VIP guests, celebrities, team members and members of the international media are granted access to the grid prior to the start of each F1 grand prix.

But changes could be on the horizon after F1’s governing body the FIA raised safety concerns about an incident at the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Guests including PSG footballer Neymar were still positioned at the edge of the grass on the main straight as the formation lap began.

Both that incident, and the crowd invasion at the end of April’s Australian Grand Prix, were topics on the agenda of the latest meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday.

The FIA are awaiting the findings of a report into the incident in Melbourne which saw fans invade the track before the race had ended.

FIA president Mohammad Ben Sulayem hinted that a clampdown on access to the grid may be on the way.

“We must take learnings from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix,” he said.

“The FIA has been assured by Stefano Domenicali (CEO of Formula 1), that measures are being taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the incident.

“It is an issue not just in Formula 1 but also in Formula E and World Endurance Championship and other categories from my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events.

“I have no doubt that in all cases, the promoter will adhere to the FIA requirements on safety and security.

“It is the duty of the FIA to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motor sport is the Federation’s main priority.”