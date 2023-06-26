Alpine opted to replace Fernando Alonso with Gasly for F1 2023, making Tsunoda the senior figure at AlphaTauri.

Nyck de Vries, who is 28, was expected to lead the team heading into the season given his wealth of experience in motorsport, however, Tsunoda has stepped up significantly.

Gasly and Tsunoda spent two years as teammates and shared a very close relationship, often compared to an older and younger brother dynamic.

Clarkson has hinted that Gasly’s departure from AlphaTauri has allowed Tsunoda to flourish.

“I’m a massive fan of Yuki Tsunoda,” Clarkson said on the F1 Nation podcast. “I think he is evolving into a brilliant racing driver and a character. But I also think I feel that there’s more purpose to Yuki this year, it’s like he’s reset over the winter.

“[Was] Pierre Gasly a distraction? I just sort of feel that Yuki has grown as a professional sportsman this year.

“It’s like he set himself some goals. He’s no longer just happy to be in Formula 1, he now wants to achieve something in Formula 1 and I think he’s grown as a person and as a racing driver.”

Tsunoda has been one of 2023’s star performers despite AlphaTauri struggling for outright pace.

His good form has linked him with a potential move to Red Bull in the future, potentially for 2025.

Tsunoda was also mooted as a potential option for Aston Martin, who will be powered by Japanese manufacturer Honda from 2026.