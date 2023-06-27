Lewis Hamilton features in new Stormzy music video

The video to ‘Longevity Flow’ - released on Monday night - sees the Mercedes F1 driver appear alongside a number of other famous faces.

Hamilton is introducing Stormzy to his F1 car at the 59-second mark of the video (see below).

Who better to appear in a song about longevity than Hamilton whose F1 career began in 2007 and shows no sign of slowing down yet?

It is the seven-time F1 champion’s second foray into the world of music this week.

On Sunday he was spotted at Glastonbury enjoying Elton John’s headline show.

More of Lewis & David Furnish at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Edpi0pki6A — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 26, 2023

Hamilton was pictured in the VIP section next to the singer’s husband David Furnish.

This weekend his attention will turn back to the day job as he heads into Red Bull territory for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.