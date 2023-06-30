Mercedes fined €100 for Hamilton rule-break at F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton was speeding in the pitlane, clocking 80.2km/h which is 0.2km/h above the speed limit.

The extremely minor rule-break occurred on Friday at the Red Bull Ring during practice.

And given the Mercedes F1 team are valued at around $2.7 billion, coughing up the €100 fine should not be a problem!

Fernando Alonso was also caught going 0.9km/h above the limit, incurring a €100 fine for Aston Martin on Friday in Austria.

Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll was also penalised for driving 1.3km/h too fast in the pitlane, which will cost Aston Martin €200. Fortunately, his father Lawrence Stroll owns the Aston Martin F1 team and is personally worth $3.7bn!

Speeding in the pitlane is a fairly regular occurrence in F1.

Max Verstappen was caught out in Australia this season and Red Bull were fined €700.

Alpine also had to pay a €100 fine when Pierre Gasly drove above the speed limit in Bahrain this season.

Speed limits in the pitlane were introduced after the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and the limit is 80 km/h between the pit entry and exit lines. Drivers exceeding the limit will be fined €100 for each km/h they go above it, up to €1000.