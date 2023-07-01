Seven-time world champion Hamilton will start Saturday’s sprint race from 18th on the grid after he suffered a shock exit in the first part of the Sprint Shootout.

Hamilton was fastest with one minute remaining but saw his lap deleted for track limits, before traffic ruined his final effort of SQ1.

"Timing wasn't right,” Hamilton replied when asked what had gone wrong.

"Sprint race doesn't really matter anyway. I'll just have some fun from the back.

"It is what it is. I don't really feel anything about it. I wish I was still out there but not today.

"There's nothing really to say - could easily have been much further up there but I'll have some fun at the back.”

Hamilton also had a run-in with Max Verstappen at the start of their final runs, with the Red Bull driver complaining he had been “blocked” by his former title rival.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s teammate George Russell will start 15th after a hydraulic failure prevented him from taking part in SQ2.