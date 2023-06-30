Bob Fernley, ex-Force India F1 boss, dies aged 70

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away.

“He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Fernley’s career included a stint at the Ensign F1 team plus time within Can-Am and IndyCar in the 1980s.

He is best-known to F1 fans for being the face of Force India, the team created by Vijay Mallya in 2008.

Fernley was deputy team principal but was the regular face within the paddock representing Force India.

Since exiting Force India upon Lawrence Stroll’s 2018 takeover, Fernley worked with McLaren in IndyCar - including alongside Fernando Alonso’s Indy500 bid.

He later became head of the FIA Single-Seater Commission, replacing Domenicali who took over as F1 CEO.