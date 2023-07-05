Valtteri Bottas buys extraordinary $2.7 million Mercedes road car

The flawless blue Mercedes-AMG One is now the property of F1 driver Bottas.

Only 275 were ever made by Mercedes, and Bottas and Hamilton now own one each.

Valtteri Bottas has taken delivery of a $2.7 million blue Mercedes-AMG ONE.



• Only 275 made

• 1,063 horsepower

• 0-125mph in 7 seconds



Mercedes essentially put their F1 engine in a road car, and Lewis Hamilton bought two — one for himself and one for his dad. pic.twitter.com/BOvCmEOdjY — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 4, 2023

Hamilton even bought a second, for his father.

Bottas and Hamilton spent five seasons together as Mercedes F1 teammates.

Nico Rosberg, the ex-F1 champion with Mercedes, is also on the list to receive one of the 275 cars.

The incredible machine has 1,063 horsepower and can go 0-125mph in seven seconds.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

It tops out at 219 mph (352 km/h).

The value of this car is expected to increase because it is a road car fitted with an F1 engine. Mercedes say they will never make another of its sort.

The AMG One was made in Coventry with a hybrid powertrain made by the Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains division in Brixworth.

Last year it smashed the Nurburgring-Nordschleife lap record with a time of 6:35.

It is not street legal in the USA without a special permit.