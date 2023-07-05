Valtteri Bottas buys extraordinary $2.7 million Mercedes road car

James Dielhenn's picture
5 Jul 2023
Valtteri Bottas buys extraordinary $2.7 million Mercedes road car

Valtteri Bottas has joined Lewis Hamilton in becoming the owner of a spectacular Mercedes road car worth $2.7 million.

The flawless blue Mercedes-AMG One is now the property of F1 driver Bottas.

Only 275 were ever made by Mercedes, and Bottas and Hamilton now own one each.

Hamilton even bought a second, for his father.

Bottas and Hamilton spent five seasons together as Mercedes F1 teammates.

Nico Rosberg, the ex-F1 champion with Mercedes, is also on the list to receive one of the 275 cars.

The incredible machine has 1,063 horsepower and can go 0-125mph in seven seconds.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

It tops out at 219 mph (352 km/h).

The value of this car is expected to increase because it is a road car fitted with an F1 engine. Mercedes say they will never make another of its sort.

The AMG One was made in Coventry with a hybrid powertrain made by the Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains division in Brixworth.

Last year it smashed the Nurburgring-Nordschleife lap record with a time of 6:35.

It is not street legal in the USA without a special permit.