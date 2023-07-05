FIRST LOOK: Williams' special livery for F1 British Grand Prix

Introducing our adapted livery to celebrate 800 Grands Prix #WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/l7p2ItL9q3 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 5, 2023

The livery marks the 800th F1 grand prix for the British team (the milestone was set for Silverstone until the cancellation of the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, it will now officially come in Budapest).

"The one-off Silverstone design, running on both FW45s of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, pays homage to the team’s British heritage and to our beloved founder, the late Sir Frank Williams," a team statement read.

Williams sit ninth out of 10 in the F1 constructors' championship.

Albon is 13th in the drivers' standings, but Sargeant is 20th.