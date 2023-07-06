The upgrade that Mercedes will bring to the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

The W14 benefitted from a raft of developments in Monaco, which have directly aided Lewis Hamilton's and George Russell's pursuit of Red Bull.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has now explained how the W14 will be adapted again on home turf at Silverstone.

"Well, it’s a fantastic event that we really look forward to,” Shovlin said.

“The team is based very close to the track, we’ve got two British drivers and the support is always absolutely phenomenal, so we love going there.

“We’ve got updates coming to the car, we have a new front wing that we’re going to be bringing that will hopefully move us a bit further up the grid.

“And also, we’re hoping that the track itself is just going to suit the car a bit better than that Austria circuit.

“So we’re working very hard, we know that it’s going to be very difficult to get anywhere close to Max in the Red Bull car, but we’ve got a great fight going on at the moment with Ferrari, with Aston Martin, McLaren have joined in that battle.

“So as I said, we’re going to be working really hard to make sure we can get as much out of the package as we can, and hopefully it’ll be a great race for all the fans.”

Ferrari and Aston Martin have also brought new front wings to recent grands prix.

Mercedes are bidding at Silverstone to end Red Bull's streak of winning every race in the 2023 season so far.