Horner delivers blow to Ricciardo’s hopes of ‘fairytale’ Red Bull return

Ricciardo, who is serving as Red Bull’s reserve driver this season after losing his McLaren drive, recently admitted that finishing his F1 career at the team he left at the end of 2018 would be a “fairytale”.

The Australian won seven of his eight grand prix victories with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 and has been tipped to rejoin Max Verstappen amid Sergio Perez’s recent form struggles.

But asked whether he could eventually foresee Ricciardo returning to Red Bull, Horner seemed to rule out the scenario.

"It’s not something that we’re planning, that’s for certain,” Horner said after Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

“It was right to give him the opportunity this year to remain within the team and keep him around the sport. I think it would have been a loss to the sport just to see him disappear.”

Ricciardo is determined to secure a full-time return to F1 next year and told Crash.net that he would be willing to drive for AlphaTauri if it “created a path” back to the senior team.

The 34-year-old will get behind the wheel of a Red Bull F1 car for the first time since his departure from the team when he drives the RB19 during a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone, which begins on Tuesday.

“It’s an important test for Pirelli but it’s also going to be great seeing him where he’s at, both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well,” Horner said.

“So I think it’s a good opportunity for him to get back behind a wheel of a car that’s just won the British Grand Prix.”