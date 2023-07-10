Nyck De Vries responds to Helmut Marko pressure to keep F1 seat

De Vries is one of only two drivers yet to score a point this F1 season, and was the last of the finishers along with teammate Yuki Tsunoda at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

In response to comments which have occurred all season from Marko regarding the Dutchman’s future, De Vries said: “I honestly feel good. I’m loving what I’m doing and I’m giving my best. That’s all I can do, I’ve got nothing else to say.”

“My approach hasn’t changed, my commitment and ethics haven’t changed, we just come in and do the best job we can, that’s all we can do.”

Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023? Video of Is Daniel Ricciardo returning to Formula 1 in 2023?

While speculation continues to circulate surrounding De Vries and whether the likes of Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo could take his spot mid-season, the Red Bull sister team has continued to try and improve their car. They currently sit bottom of the constructors standings on just two points, despite some impressive early performances from Tsunoda.

The new floor brought to Silverstone was hoped to have improved their competitiveness on track, as De Vries suggested they had been optimistic before they arrived this weekend: “We obviously had great hopes. We tried to do the best job we could and tried to make as much progress as we can, but nobody is sitting still, everyone is bringing performance.”

“It’s a competitive industry and we have to make sure we do the best we can to make up ground and not lose ground.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix is next for De Vries and Alphatauri, where they will be looking to score points for the first time since April, as time could be running out for the rookie in Formula 1.