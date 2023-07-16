Mick Schumacher shines with his legendary father's Mercedes F1 car

A highlight for motorsports fans at the annual festival was the son of the iconic Michael Schumacher getting behind the wheel of his father's F1 car.

Mick would wear his dad's helmet and 2011 race overalls while driving the W02.

And Mercedes provided the first imagery of the emotional moment.

Michael Schumacher won a joint-recorded seven F1 championships with Benetton and, more famously, with Ferrari during his heyday in the 90s and early-2000s.

He came out of a three-year retirement to join Mercedes, where he spent his final three seasons in the sport.

His early work paved the way for Lewis Hamilton to latterly help Mercedes grow, and join him as the only other seven-time F1 champion.

Now, Mick has joined Mercedes as their third driver while awaiting a chance to return to the grid full-time.

At Goodwood, Mick also took the W12 for a spin.