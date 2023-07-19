The one F1 team open to welcoming an 11th team - and why

The French outfit would generate a new source of revenue by providing engines and a chassis to the new teams, in a similar arrangement to Ferrari and Haas, according to Auto Motor Und Sport.

There are four applicants to enter the F1 grid from 2026 - their identities remain unconfirmed by AMUS report them to be Andretti Autosport, Hitech Grand Prix, Lucky Sun (from China and Hong Kong) and Rodin Motorsport (based in New Zealand).

Nine F1 teams, other than Alpine, are largely against the entries of extra cars on the grid.

The FIA must assess the four applicants and examine whether they are financially and technically capable of adding to F1.

Andretti Autosport and Hitech Grand Prix are likely to get “the green light” when the reviews process concludes at the end of July, the same report claims.

F1 and FIA "power struggle"

A “power struggle” could emerge between F1 and the FIA over the new teams.

“FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem could want to use Andretti as an example to show who is the real boss in the house,” AMUS report.

“He is apparently increasingly bothered by the fact that the public perception is different. For most, Stefano Domenicali is the boss.”

F1 can veto the new teams but cannot block them altogether. The FIA have the last word on who gets a license.

However, a licence does not mean a new team is a part of the Concorde Agreement (the deal between F1 and the teams over how to split money).

Only Liberty Media, the owners of F1, can approve this.