“Rumour” touted that two F1 teams have broken the cost cap

Red Bull infamously breached the 2021 limit resulting in a $7m fine and a loss of wind tunnel time.

Now, FIA investigations could uncover a further two teams in breach of the 2023 budget, Auto Motor Und Sport report.

The FIA have bolstered their team responsible for upholding the cost cap from three people to 10.

They go through every team’s finances, look through WhatsApp messages and show up to factories unannounced with “unpleasant questions”, according to the report.

This review should conclude by the end of July, any F1 teams in breach will receive another visit from the FIA in August, then every team will be officially told the results in September.

'Grey areas'

“Top teams” are using “grey areas” to get around the $135m budget for 2023, AMUS report.

One method is to utilise separate companies affiliated to the F1 team, who are primarily responsible for building boats or road cars, to employ engineers.

Thes engineers then work “10, 25 or 50 percent” for the F1 team, therefore do not count within the cost cap, the report claims.

