After Verstappen snuck through into Q3 by a whisker after finishing 10th in the second part of qualifying, the reigning world champion blasted Red Bull’s “s*** execution”.

An agitated Verstappen complained: "We should have just pushed two laps in a row like I said.”

To which, Lambiase responded: “You are through Max.”

The Dutchman snapped back: “Yeah I don’t give a f*** if we’re P10. It’s just shit execution.”

Lambiase sassily retorted: “OK, and then when the track was two seconds quicker on the final lap and you had no energy left, how would that have gone down?

“But you tell me what you want to do in Q3 and we’ll do it. Sets, fuel, run plan.”

After going fastest in qualifying, Verstappen said: "Sorry, GP."

The response from Lambiase was: "I'm slowly getting used to you, Max..."

Two-time world champion Verstappen, who heads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points in the championship, will carry a five-place grid penalty into Sunday’s grand prix after exceeding his allocation of gearboxes for the season.