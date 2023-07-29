Neither of the Mercedes drivers were able to improve their lap time as a result, leaving Hamilton seventh and Russell 10th.

Russell appeared to lock up at Turn One, so Hamilton needed to avoid running into his teammate.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Hamilton was forced to lift off on the Kemmel Straight before overtaking Russell shortly after.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday afternoon’s sprint race, followed by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri then Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton asked via team radio: “How much are we down?”

His race engineer replied: “P7. Eight tenths to Verstappen.”

Hamilton then said: “Yeah, it doesn’t help when you’re held up.”