Wet weather played havoc in Belgium once again, meaning there was a 35-minute delay to the start of the shootout.

When it got underway, conditions had improved massively, allowing drivers to take to the track on the intermediates.

By the time SQ3 got underway, all of the drivers were out on slicks.

Lewis Hamilton led the way after the initial runs ahead of Verstappen.

With the track improving quickly, Sergio Perez took to the top, but it seemed the Mexican peaked too early.

Piastri looked set to take pole for the sprint, however, Verstappen left it late to claim top spot.

Piastri would settle for second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc was left to rue a mistake on his final lap, securing fourth, while Lando Norris could only manage fifth in the end.

Pierre Gasly was a strong sixth for Alpine ahead of Hamilton, who failed to improve on his final run.

Replays showed teammate George Russell locking up into Turn 1, hampering Hamilton as a result.

Hamilton attempted to overtake his teammate on the Kemmel Straight before lifting, and then getting past into Les Combes.

However, both of their laps were ruined.

Perez dropped to eighth after failing to get the best of the conditions ahead of Esteban Ocon and Russell.

Daniel Ricciardo was a strong 11th for AlphaTauri.

Aston Martin endured a difficult day as Lance Stroll’s slick tyre gamble didn’t pay off, crashing out in the final minute of SQ2.

His shunt resulted in a red flag meaning Fernando Alonso couldn’t set a time, leaving him 15th.