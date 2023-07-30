Who is Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer?

The London-born Lambiase, affectionately known as ‘GP’, was educated at Cambridge University as an actor and played in an indie band, according to Motorsport-Total.

His F1 career began in 2005 with Jordan, remaining with the team until they became Force India. He was Giancarlo Fisichella’s performance engineer.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

He later worked with Vitantonio Liuzzi, Paul di Resta and Sergio Perez.

He joined Red Bull in 2014 to work with Daniil Kvyat but the driver lost his seat after just 23 grands prix, with Verstappen taking over.

Lambiase has been by Verstappen’s side through his epic F1 journey.

He was promoted to Red Bull’s trackside engineer in 2022.

Lambiase and Verstappen are known for feisty radio exchanges - but also for their friendship.

At the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Verstappen complained: "We should have just pushed two laps in a row like I said.”

To which, Lambiase responded: “You are through Max.”

The Dutchman snapped back: “Yeah I don’t give a f*** if we’re P10. It’s just shit execution.”

Lambiase sassily retorted: “OK, and then when the track was two seconds quicker on the final lap and you had no energy left, how would that have gone down?

“But you tell me what you want to do in Q3 and we’ll do it. Sets, fuel, run plan.”

After going fastest in qualifying, Verstappen said: "Sorry, GP."

The response from Lambiase was: "I'm slowly getting used to you, Max..."