Vesti, a Mercedes junior, is reportedly set to take over George Russell’s car for the opening practice session in Mexico, according to Danish outlet TV2.

On Tuesday Mercedes announced that Vesti will take part in his first-ever F1 session over a grand prix weekend, but the team have not yet confirmed whether he will replace Lewis Hamilton or Russell.

The outing will mark 21-year-old Vesti’s first taste of the W14 and follows his F1 debut which came with Mercedes at the end-of-season young driver test in Abu Dhabi last year.

Vesti, who has taken four wins in F2 this season, sits second in the drivers’ championship and is 12 points behind Theo Pourchaire with three rounds to go.

Vesti’s outing will satisfy one of the two mandatory FP1 sessions Mercedes must reserve for rookie drivers this year.

"I'm incredibly proud to be doing the FP1 session in Mexico City with the Team - it's a dream come true,” Vesti said.

“To think in less than two months that I'll be doing my first official Formula One session with Mercedes, who have won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, is amazing.

“This has been my dream since I was very young and something I've been fighting for through my whole junior career. It's taken a lot of hard work, and this is a very important step for me on my journey.

“To be able to develop myself in an F1 car alongside some of the best drivers in the world is something I'm looking forward to.

“I want to thank Mercedes for this incredible opportunity, as well as my sponsors and manager for always believing in me. I can't wait to be driving W14 for the first time."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “Fred has executed an impressive Formula 2 campaign so far this season. Driving in an FP1 session is the next step in his development and we're looking forward to giving him that opportunity.

“He is a talented young driver, not only quick but thoughtful, and he understands exactly what the Team is looking for from him in the car. I am sure he will perform well and provide a solid starting point for our work over the weekend."