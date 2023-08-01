What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

It occurs after the last grand prix in July, so in 2023 is taking place after the F1 Belgian Grand Prix where Max Verstappen extended his winning streak.

It is written as Article 21.8 within the sporting regulations that, for 14 days, F1 teams must shut their factory doors.

Car development, design or production of any kind is not permitted within these 14 days.

Only the most basic of activities - and departments which have no direct involvement in car development - are allowed to continue.

Why does F1 have a summer break?

The rule is in place to guarantee that staff working for Formula 1 teams have time away from work.

Staff are very busy during the winter - throughout Christmas and the New Year - putting the final touches to their new cars ahead of the next season.

So the summer break is a mandatory period where F1 teams must allow their staff some downtime.

Teams are not mandated to hold their 14-day breaks at the same time.

When does the summer break end?

Formula 1 returns with the F1 Dutch Grand Prix on August 25-27.

Then F1 will stage 10 grands prix within 14 weeks, including the flyaway rounds.