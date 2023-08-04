Jordan recently claimed that he believes Piastri has the potential to challenge Max Verstappen after being “blown away” by the Australian’s performances in his rookie F1 season.

He also suggested that Piastri could emerge as a leading candidate for a future drive with Red Bull, given that he is managed by ex-Red Bull driver Mark Webber.

Piastri was asked about Jordan’s comments at the Belgian Grand Prix, where he once again impressed by finishing runner-up to Verstappen in the sprint race.

"It's flattering to have those comments. I’m very happy where I am," Piastri said.

"It's always nice to be talked about in those kinds of ways, I think my season's been quite good for the most part, I think there's definitely been some mistakes or moments I wish I could have had again, but with hindsight, it's very easy to say those kinds of things.

"I'm happy with where I'm at driving-wise, there's still a lot to improve, a lot to learn.

"I've got a very strong teammate (Lando Norris) to learn from who just by being a benchmark is a big help for me getting back up to speed.

"I'm happy where I am.”

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers so far this season and currently sits 11th in the championship with 34 points, three places and 35 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris.