Fashion giant Hugo Boss tipped to replace AlphaTauri

World-famous fashion giant Hugo Boss is the front-runner in negotiations with Red Bull to become AlphaTauri’s title sponsor from 2024, according to RacingNews365.

A final decision is expected to be taken by Red Bull in September but Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder, who worked closely with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in his previous role at Tommy Hilfiger, is said to be keen to add the AlphaTauri brand to the company’s portfolio.

Hugo Boss already has minor F1 involvement through being Aston Martin’s official fashion partner.

Helmet Marko confirmed earlier this year that Red Bull had decided against selling AlphaTauri or moving it away from their Italian home base after reports that new Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was unhappy with the sister team’s performance.

The team has been branded as AlphaTauri - the clothing subsidiary of the Red Bull group - since the 2020 season.

Outgoing AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost previously dismissed suggestions the team will return to their former Toro Rosso guise for 2024.

Tost is to step down as team principal at the end of the season after 18 years in charge. He will be replaced by Laurent Mekies, while former FIA executive Peter Bayer will also join the team as chief executive.

AlphaTauri currently occupy 10th and last place in the F1 constructors’ championship, having managed to score just three points in 12 races so far this season.