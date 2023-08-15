2026 will mark a significant change to the engine rules.

All power units will have to run on 100 percent sustainable fuels, while the current MGU-H element has been removed.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

The new regulations have attracted Honda to return to the sport with Aston Martin, and Audi will join the grid as a full-time team.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault will be sticking around for 2026, and after Honda’s initial decision to leave F1, Red Bull decided to build their own engine for the first time in collaboration with Ford.

Speaking about Red Bull’s 2026 chances, Marko explained why he doesn’t think they will be behind their rivals.

“I don’t think we are technically behind. We have brought in people from Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Cosworth [for the engine department],” Marko told Motorsport-Total.com

“We have Ford as a partner in the sector. We have absolute top people on the combustion engine. And we have two very bright minds on the electric side.

“In August, we are running a complete combustion engine with MGU-K and battery. There we are miles ahead of Audi, we are miles ahead of Ferrari, and Mercedes is about the same.”

Star driver Max Verstappen has been very vocal in his early criticism of the new rules, backed up by team boss Christian Horner after trying them on the simulator.

Verstappen expressed concerns about the ability to race wheel-to-wheel with the new rules amid concerns drivers might be forced to downshift on long straights.

“We are just passionate racers, and we care,” Marko added.

“We are not in Formula 1 to get rich. We want there to be really good sport again. And that’s where we have concerns.”