Hamilton’s brother drops hint that new Mercedes F1 deal has been signed?

Hamilton’s new deal with Mercedes hasn’t been announced yet, however, according to reports, it could be announced at the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.

He has been at Mercedes since 2013, winning six of his seven world titles with the team.

The 38-year-old is without a win in F1 since 2021, with Mercedes struggling to get to grips with the new aero rules.

On the contrary, arch rivals Red Bull have dominated, winning all 12 races so far this season.

Nicolas - who currently races in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) - potentially gave away that Hamilton will definitely be racing with Mercedes next year.

In the post, Nicolas shared a screenshot of an incoming call from Toto Wolff with the caption: “Hmmm, Toto & @mercedesamgf1 want me to be teammate to big bro @lewishamilton for 2024 …. Should I pick up?”

It’s still not been announced that Hamilton is remaining with Mercedes for 2024, but his brother Nicolas, appears to confirm it.

It could just be an innocent comment at the end of the day but it’s a story that will continue to run into the final European races of the year.