‘Fred is the main reason I'm here’ - Lewis Hamilton blasts "nonsense" rumours

Lewis Hamilton throws full support behind Fred Vasseur as he responds to Ferrari rumours.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at “nonsense” rumours about the future of Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur.

Speculation about Vasseur’s position as team boss has swirled amid Ferrari’s challenging start to the 2025 season which has seen the Italian outfit record no victories and sit a mammoth 197 points behind current constructors’ championship leaders McLaren.

Reports in Italian media have claimed that Ferrari are considering dismissing Vasseur if results do not improve in the coming races, but seven-time world champion Hamilton has thrown his backing behind the Frenchman.

Hamilton cited how Vasseur's presence at the team was the key reason for him joining Ferrari, having previously worked together during his F3 and GP2 title triumphs en route to F1.

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that out there,” Hamilton said in Thursday’s FIA press conference in Montreal ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I am in this team and got the opportunity to be here which I am forever grateful for. We’re in this together.

“We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect but for me, I’m here to work with the team and with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top, so that’s that.

“It’s ultimately nonsense what people have written. Most people don’t know what’s going on in the background. It isn’t all easy. It’s not the smoothest sailing in the background.

“We are having to make changes and there’s a lot of work to do. Naturally, there’s a lot of pressure as we want to win but that’s not any part of the discussion at the moment.” 

Vasseur has Hamilton’s ‘full support’

Hamilton stressed he wouldn’t support Ferrari replacing Vassuer.

Asked how foolish it would be for Ferrari to make a change, Hamilton responded: “Again, I don’t think that’s on the cards as far as I am aware and that’s certainly not something I will be supportive of.

“Embedding new people, new personnel, whether it’s a driver or engineer, or people run an organisation, it takes time to adjust and the impact that has is significant.

“That’s not part of the discussion. I am here to win with Fred and he has my full support.”

Ferrari denied the reports that Vasseur could be replaced to Crash.net.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

