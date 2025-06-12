Lewis Hamilton tells journalists "stop making up stuff" amid F1 retirement chat

Lewis Hamilton has batted away any rumours linking him with a shock early exit from Ferrari, declaring, “I’m here for the long haul”.

Speculation has been rife about Ferrari ahead of this weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur has been rumoured to be under serious pressure to keep his job.

Charles Leclerc is reportedly losing faith in Ferrari and has an exit clause in his contract that could see him leave the team amid their poor performance.

Hamilton’s lacklustre performances have put his future in the spotlight.

F1 steward Derek Warwick has hinted that Hamilton could already contemplate quitting the sport.

Warwick told Plejmo: “The most important thing on the car is probably the steering wheel because there are so many different adjustments you can do to the steering wheel, maybe he hasn’t quite got on top of that.

“Do I want Lewis to win races and challenge for the world championship? Yes. I think he deserves it. I think he deserves that eighth world title.

“It’s not going to happen this year, and I think if it carries on the way it is at the minute, I suspect he’s already thinking of stopping.”

Hamilton has “zero doubts”

The start of Hamilton’s Ferrari career hasn’t gone to plan.

He’s shown flashes of brilliance, taking pole and winning the sprint race in Shanghai.

However, overall, he’s been out-paced by teammate Leclerc.

Leclerc has three podium finishes after nine rounds, while Hamilton’s best finish came at Imola - fourth.

Despite the poor results, mainly due to Ferrari’s underperforming 2025 challenger, Hamilton has reiterated his desire to stay committed to Ferrari.

“Also to everyone writing stories about me considering not racing,” he added. “I have literally just started here with Ferrari. I am here for several years. I am here for the long haul.

“There is no question where my head is at and what I am working towards achieving with this team. There’s zero doubts, so please stop making up stuff.”