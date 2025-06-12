Liam Lawson reveals Daniel Ricciardo chat ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Liam Lawson spoke to Daniel Ricciardo ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson revealed that he’s sought advice from Daniel Ricciardo ahead of this weekend’s F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

After a tough start to the season with Red Bull, Lawson was demoted back to Racing Bulls alongside Isack Hadjar.

It’s not been plain-sailing for the Kiwi, who has struggled for results relative to Hadjar.

Lawson scored his first points of the year at the Monaco Grand Prix, as RB exploited the two-stop strategy rule with some clever team tactics.

Lawson narrowly missed out on a points finish last time out in Barcelona, ruing the timing of the Safety Car.

Speaking ahead of this weekend in Canada, Lawson admitted he talked to Ricciardo about the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Ricciardo raced in F1 between 2011 and 2024, winning the Canadian GP in his first year at Red Bull.

“It’s good to know that the car was fast last year, but at the same time, it’s quite often now that we look at last year’s results and, to be honest, they don’t repeat themselves a lot of the time,” Lawson explained.

“Tracks that maybe we haven’t been strong at, we’ve actually been strong at this year, and vice versa. So I think we just have to take it like any weekend. For me personally, it’s a track that I’m very excited for.

“It’s an iconic place. It looks like a fun track. I actually spoke to Daniel last week about this track and he loved it. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.

When asked if Ricciardo gave him any tips ahead of this weekend, Lawson added: Use lots of kerb. That’s probably the main one. It’s a track where as drivers… It’s a bit unique compared to most tracks that we drive on.

“It can be quite bumpy, and obviously there is a lot of kerb use around it. So, yeah, I think it’s unique, it’s something that we all enjoy, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Daniel Ricciardo’s maiden F1 win

Ricciardo’s first F1 win came at the 2014 Canadian GP.

The Australian capitalised on mechanical issues for Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to win the race. 

The Mercedes pair were dominating the race at the time but had a failure of their Kinetic Energy Recovery System (ERS-K) on both cars.

Hamilton was forced to retire from the race while Rosberg nursed the car home.

Ricciardo passed Rosberg and Sergio Perez to take his first F1 win for Red Bull.

He would take two more wins that season in an impressive first year alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
16m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
47m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans