Isack Hadjar’s honest response to possible Red Bull F1 promotion: “I don’t feel ready”

Isack Hadjar has admitted he doesn’t “feel ready” to be promoted to Red Bull despite his impressive start in F1.

Hadjar has been one of the revelations of the season.

His campaign started disappointingly, crashing out on the formation lap of the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, consoled Hadjar as he trundled back into the Albert Park paddock with his helmet still on.

Since that moment, Hadjar hasn’t looked back, delivering consistent performances for Racing Bulls.

The French rookie has out-performed more experienced teammate Liam Lawson, leading to suggestions that Hadjar could be next in line to get a shot at Red Bull.

Like Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda has struggled to get to grips with the RB21 and has languished well behind teammate Max Verstappen.

Speaking ahead of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Hadjar conceded he’s not prepared to race for Red Bull just yet.

“For sure, I don’t feel ready. That’s a fact,” Hadjar said as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“I think it’s good to take experience where I’m at. I’m enjoying so much every weekend, learning a lot. It’s a car I enjoy driving, so we’ll see in the future. As a Red Bull Junior driver, the trajectory is normal to go there.”

Hadjar eyes improvement

While Hadjar is confident in his raw speed, he’s aware that he still needs to make crucial improvements in certain areas.

“I think I maybe haven’t experienced enough a tricky car. So far, my cars have been very consistent and not the hardest to drive. I didn’t have weekends where the car felt terrible. I don’t have experience of trying to bring a car from zero to high in a single weekend,” Hadjar added.

“I think maybe on the technical aspect as well I can still make progress. Understanding what an F1 car needs to go faster and so on. I think raw speed, you have it or not, but it’s more outside of that.”

In the past, Red Bull haven't hesitated to promote drivers with little experience.

Lawson was chosen over Tsunoda as Sergio Perez's replacement after just 11 races to his name.

Alex Albon had just half a season under his belt before he got the call-up in place of Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen replaced Daniil Kvyat after just over one season in 2016.