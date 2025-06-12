Max Verstappen insists F1 race ban would ‘not be the end of the world’

Max Verstappen insists it would not be “the end of the world” if he was banned from an F1 race.

The four-time F1 world champion is one licence point away from triggering a suspension after he appeared to deliberately drive into the side of George Russell’s Mercedes during their late battle at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen was also handed a 10-second penalty for the controversial clash which dropped him from fifth to 10th in the results, leaving him 49 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman admitted on social media the day after the incident that the move was “not right and shouldn’t have happened”.

Verstappen was asked how much he is thinking about his penalty points situation heading into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“It’s there right, there’s nothing you can do about it,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“We just focus ahead and try to do the best we can every single time. It’s not changing my approach and I cannot speak for others.”

Verstappen must navigate the next two races in Canada and Austria without any further discretions if he is to avoid becoming just the second driver in history to be forced to spend a race on the sidelines due to F1’s penalty points rules.

Asked how much it would hurt if he missed a race, the Red Bull driver replied: “If you look at it in general, missing a race is not ideal, but it’s not the end of the world.”

Speaking in a later media session, Verstappen told reporters in Montreal: "I cannot just back out of everything - I'm just going to race like I always do. I trust myself.

"Is it fair that I'm on 11 points? I don't know. But at the same time, life is not fair, you know, so if you look at it like that, I don't worry about it.

"I just come here to race and I will always race hard, race how I think I should race. And then we go on to the next race.”

Russell: Verstappen penalty would be deserved

While Russell acknowledged it was good Verstappen took accountability for his actions in Barcelona, he believes the Dutchman would be deserving of a race ban if he were to reach 12 penalty points.

"His actions cost him, and they benefited me. So, I should be almost thanking him. But it's good to see that he took accountability, which I was a bit surprised,” Russell said.

"I think he was trying to run me off the road, but I don't think he was trying to intentionally crash into me. I think he just misjudged it.

“If he gets his 12 points, it wouldn't be unjust, you know. So that's literally why it's there.”