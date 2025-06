2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full final practice results

Final practice ahead of the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans was topped by the No.83 AF Corse Ferrari just hours after it failed to make it into the Hyperpole 2 session.

The final practice was run in full darkness and lasted for an hour, with the No.83 car fastest on a 3m26.523s.

The No.12 Jota Cadillac that will start on pole was sixth fastest.

The No.15 BMW driven by Kevin Magnussen stopped with a "terminal" issue during the session.

Full 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans FP4 results