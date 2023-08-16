Verstappen has won eight races in a row in F1 2023, one shy of Vettel’s record from 2013 of nine.

The Red Bull driver could equal Vettel’s tally when F1 returns later this month for Verstappen’s home race at Zandvoort.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Verstappen has won the Dutch Grand Prix twice since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

Speaking about Verstappen and Red Bull’s domination, Webber explained why they deserved a lot of “credit” for their winning streak.

“I think it’s really hard for people to understand this level of domination, how much work and effort goes into it,” Webber said in an interview with F1. “That’s the big thing, you’ve got to give credit, people have to give credit where it’s due.

“To get that level of advantage with the depth of competition in F1… There’s so many, so many opportunities to make mistakes, whether it’s pit stops, reliability, presentation of the car, driver errors, but it’s just been a run for the ages, and obviously [McLaren in] 1988 was the last time it happened.”

“It’s only reliability [problems] that will stop it, I think.

“I think the world would like to see him win his home race [at Zandvoort]. To do the business there would be extraordinary. He should win that one and then he’s equal.”

Verstappen is currently 125 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship.

Given the vast gap between the pair, Webber thinks there will be even less pressure on Verstappen’s shoulders after the summer break.

“He’s the one out there executing, he’s dancing when the curtains go back, and he goes out on stage and does it,” Webber added.

“We know the level of intensity he brings - he’s top drawer. For the opposition, of course, he’s now well-established in his career, he’s got an immense amount of experience.

“He’s going to enjoy the break, he’s going to come back refreshed, and I think because there’s even no pressure on him, it’s even more of an advantage for him.”