Ferrari have endured an inconsistent 2023 campaign, scoring just three podiums in the first 12 races.

The Scuderia have failed to build on a positive 2022 season where they had the joint-fastest car for much of it.

Leclerc struggled in the early part of the year, with two notable off weekends in Miami and Spain.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Vasseur explained why Leclerc wasn’t performing at his best at times this year.

“You can always do better, as a team and also as drivers,” he said.

“Charles didn’t expect a season like this and at the start he pushed more than he should, now he seems to have digested the situation better. Carlos is very consistent and for this reason he’s a good reference for us.

“As a character Leclerc is impulsive, if something doesn’t go well he doesn’t hold back. However, for his own good and that of the team, sometimes it’s better to calm down before speaking.

“In the heat you don’t have all the information you need to form a definitive judgement and in front of an open microphone it’s better to take your time.

“He’s always very fast, but this year if you look at qualifying Carlos was more up to him than in the past.”