‘I never thought I was slower than Michael’ - Alonso reflects on early F1 doubts

Alonso made his debut with Minardi in 2001 - the year Schumacher won his fourth title with Ferrari.

The Spaniard would ultimately become the driver to dethrone Schumacher in 2005, securing his first title with Renault.

Alonso and Schumacher would then go head-to-head for the 2006 crown, with the former coming out on top.

It was a clear passing of the torch from Schumacher to Alonso as the German bowed out of his F1 at the end of the year.

Schumacher would later return in 2010 with Mercedes but never truly adapted to modern F1 alongside Nico Rosberg.

Speaking on the latest episode of the High Performance Podcast, Alonso was asked if he’s ever had “self doubt”, particularly during his early F1 years.

“It’s true that you arrived to F1… when I got to F1, Michael was dominating the sport but I never thought that I was slower than him in a way.

“Maybe it was just a kamikaze approach to F1 and the start of my career but I never doubted that having the same car I could challenge him one day.

“That’s how all my career went so far.”