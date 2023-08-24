Referenced by respected F1 journalist Ben Anderson, Stroll is “considering a switch to tennis” amid his poor form alongside Fernando Alonso.

Stroll is 102 points behind teammate Alonso in F1 2023 - the second biggest gap between any teammate pairing on the grid.

Alonso has finished on the podium six times, while Stroll hasn’t got close to the podium so far this season.

It’s not the first time Stroll’s commitment has been questioned either.

Stroll’s future with Aston Martin is pretty secure given that his father - Lawrence Stroll - owns the team.

Lawrence has played a significant role in Lance’s F1 career, buying out the Force India outfit and rebranding it as Racing Point just to place his son in the car.

He axed Sergio Perez to bring Sebastian Vettel to the team, while despite his abysmal performances, he is protected heavily by team boss Mike Krack, and even Alonso.

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, Anderson mentioned “some rumours” about Stroll’s F1 future.

“[Stroll] is too far behind Alonso but, really, he’s only likely to leave that team voluntarily – he’s on a rolling contract in his dad’s organisation," he said.

“There’s been some rumours floating around that he’s considering a switch to tennis, so if he makes a career switch like that that opens up the seat.”